Boenning Scattergood Comments on Farmers National Banc Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Farmers National Banc in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now expects that the bank will earn $1.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $328.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.93. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 329.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

