Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at Raymond James

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BLX. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.75 to C$44.50 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.64.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$38.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -179.40. Boralex has a one year low of C$17.91 and a one year high of C$43.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$131.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

