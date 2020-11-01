Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) will post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.72. Bridge Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bridge Bancorp.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.05%.

BDGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bridge Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

BDGE stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. Bridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.07%.

In other news, Director Daniel Rubin acquired 4,971 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $127,569. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 524.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

