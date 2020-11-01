Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Bridge Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bridge Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Bridge Bancorp stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. Bridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $385.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.07%.

In related news, Director Daniel Rubin bought 4,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $102,800.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,470.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $127,569. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDGE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,461,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

