Brilliance China Automotive Hldg. (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Short Interest Up 54.5% in October

Brilliance China Automotive Hldg. (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of BCAUY opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. Brilliance China Automotive has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $12.03.

BCAUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

