Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Brinker International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brinker International from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.85.

NYSE:EAT opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.54. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $50.43.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $476,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $91,854.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 179.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,160 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $35,651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 139.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,821,000 after acquiring an additional 795,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 344.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after acquiring an additional 509,006 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

