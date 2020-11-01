Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brinker International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.85.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $43.54 on Thursday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.54.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. Equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $49,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $643,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $91,854.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,766 shares of company stock worth $3,765,469. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 328.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Brinker International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Brinker International by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

