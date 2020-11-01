Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BRX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Compass Point cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.93.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $247.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.09 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $140,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 398 retail centers comprise approximately 70 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

