Broderick Brian C Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Broderick Brian C increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 33.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 43,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 12.3% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 82,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $133.29 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

