Broderick Brian C Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Broderick Brian C decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,182 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 7,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 52,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $177.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.