Broderick Brian C Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Broderick Brian C decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.53.

BMY stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.