Brokerages Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Brokerages expect that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $6.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

In related news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 603.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $138.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.28. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $145.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

