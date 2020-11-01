Brokerages Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.62 Million

Brokerages expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce sales of $448.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $339.00 million and the highest is $652.71 million. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $94.98.

In related news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,384.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $171,291.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 42.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after buying an additional 87,373 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 108.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 160,553 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 34.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

