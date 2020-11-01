Brokerages Set Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Price Target at $5.15

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,030. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,634.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $234,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.62. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $30.80.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 291.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -24.82 EPS for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

