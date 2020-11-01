Brokerages Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Target Price at $232.00

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $144.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.24. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $173.39.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

