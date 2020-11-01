Brokerages Set ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) Price Target at €13.95

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.95 ($16.42).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENGI shares. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

EPA ENGI opened at €10.39 ($12.22) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €11.57 and a 200-day moving average of €10.98. ENGIE SA has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

