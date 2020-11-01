Brokerages Set Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) PT at $1.26

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.60 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,934,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,187.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,190,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,174 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,638,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 830,274 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,053,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 79,134 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 89,499 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.50 million.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

