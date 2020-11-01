Brokerages Set La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Price Target at $38.75

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LZB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Sidoti raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.22.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,496,142.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,713,077.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 26,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 94,294 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.