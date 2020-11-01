Brokerages Set National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Target Price at $66.33

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

FIZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.44. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $93.41.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. National Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 52.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

