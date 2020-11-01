Brokerages Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target at $20.08

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on PMT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $66,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 37,284 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 162,075 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 51,327 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMT opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

