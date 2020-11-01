Brokerages Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) PT at $20.08

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PMT. Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $66,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.59. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

