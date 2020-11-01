Brokerages Set Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Target Price at $84.60

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Vicor alerts:

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 264,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $74,497.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,855. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 24.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 11.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,696,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth $257,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICR opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. Vicor has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $90.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.91.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vicor will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.