Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBU. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE BBU opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.53). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $1,029,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 974,913 shares of company stock worth $7,069,812.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,969,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,118,000 after purchasing an additional 65,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,047,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,596,000 after acquiring an additional 34,893 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 227,725 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 39,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 599.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 137,710 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

