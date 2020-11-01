Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

BIPC opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.79. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

