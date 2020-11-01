Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Property REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
Shares of BPYU stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Brookfield Property REIT has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31.
Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile
Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.
