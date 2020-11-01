Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Property REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of BPYU stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Brookfield Property REIT has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth $180,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth $84,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth $2,744,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

