Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BRKL. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $756.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after buying an additional 145,044 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,589,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after buying an additional 82,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,259,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 68,346 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 52,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

