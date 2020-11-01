BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,300 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 467,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in BRP by 229.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,414 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in BRP by 30.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in BRP by 68.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 43,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in BRP by 147.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 201,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 120,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOOO. ValuEngine upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

DOOO stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. BRP has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 3.40.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.88. BRP had a net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $901.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.