Bruker (BRKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Bruker to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.51 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bruker to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $42.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.25. Bruker has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $30,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at $475,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI), and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST) segments.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.