Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.75-6.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.43 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.75-4.75 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brunswick from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of BC stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

