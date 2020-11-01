Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

BBW stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.79 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 56,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $183,796.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,949.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 919,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 135,632 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 897,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 73,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 80.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,237 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth $61,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

