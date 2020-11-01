Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,173.17

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,173.17 and traded as high as $2,422.00. Bunzl shares last traded at $2,400.00, with a volume of 793,081 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNZL shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,026.67 ($26.48).

The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,479 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,173.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 66.70 ($0.87) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Bunzl plc will post 12991.0009712 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a GBX 15.80 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 32,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,654 ($34.67), for a total value of £875,395.36 ($1,143,709.64).

Bunzl Company Profile (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

