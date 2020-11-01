Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CABA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.31.

Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.84. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $19.63.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1,426.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 533.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

