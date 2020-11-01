Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

CALM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cal-Maine Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.28 per share, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,139.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $215,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,245,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,994,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,914 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth $12,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 93.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 367,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after acquiring an additional 177,376 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 94,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,144.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

