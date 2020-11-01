Camping World (CWH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. On average, analysts expect Camping World to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CWH stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -67.79, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17. Camping World has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $42.49.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $100,058.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,614 shares in the company, valued at $15,168,717.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $208,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,475. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

