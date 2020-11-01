Canaccord Genuity Boosts Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $105.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Shares of RARE opened at $100.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $78.21. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $102.14.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clay B. Siegall sold 23,404 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $2,002,212.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,352.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $262,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,758. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

