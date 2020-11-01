Canaccord Genuity Raises Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $170.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.45.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY opened at $121.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. Etsy has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $154.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $113,931.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,251.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $9,996,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,681,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,609,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Etsy by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Etsy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 127,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Etsy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.