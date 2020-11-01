Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Decreased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $410.00 to $444.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.95.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $299.13 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $327.40. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.06.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7202 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

