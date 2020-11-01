Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CBWBF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.06.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $27.42.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

