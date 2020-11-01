Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €52.83 ($62.16).

Get Cancom SE (COK.F) alerts:

COK opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 40.31. Cancom SE has a 1-year low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 1-year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.63.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom SE (COK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom SE (COK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.