Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (CPX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) to post earnings of C$0.73 per share for the quarter.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$397.00 million for the quarter.

TSE CPX opened at C$29.36 on Friday. Capital Power Co. has a 12 month low of C$20.23 and a 12 month high of C$38.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.79.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 6,200 megawatts of power generation capacity.

