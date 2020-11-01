Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics to a sell rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.43.

CDLX opened at $73.82 on Friday. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.25. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.91 and a beta of 2.34.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $140,380.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 225,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,804,401.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,249,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 327,126 shares of company stock worth $21,742,200 and sold 39,739 shares worth $3,063,883. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 241.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $116,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

