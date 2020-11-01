Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$310.00 at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
CJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Cargojet from C$176.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$233.64.
CJT stock opened at C$218.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$204.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$163.24. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$67.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$236.18.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
