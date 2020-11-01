CargoX Price Hits $0.0089 on Top Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. CargoX has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $1,130.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00080769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00205323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00030255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.01196819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX’s genesis date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,218,230 tokens. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

