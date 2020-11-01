CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $243,481.68 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $243,481.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,265,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $249,484.68.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $247,323.60.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $557,659.56.

On Friday, October 16th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $265,812.84.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $257,168.52.

On Monday, October 12th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $577,668.78.

On Thursday, October 8th, Langley Steinert sold 38,979 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $882,484.56.

On Monday, October 5th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $269,774.82.

On Friday, October 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $264,252.06.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $564,675.78.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CarGurus by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CarGurus by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

