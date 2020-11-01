Castweet (CTT) Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, Castweet has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Castweet token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00004329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $52,148.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00310535 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000219 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00441997 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003726 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com

Castweet Token Trading

Castweet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

