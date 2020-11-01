CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $47.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,007,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,259 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,806,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,809,000 after purchasing an additional 65,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,806,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,141,000 after acquiring an additional 385,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,886,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 388.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,535,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

