CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 41,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

