CCUniverse Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $13,277.25 and $402.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001474 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003542 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002104 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000573 BTC.

About CCUniverse

UVU is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

