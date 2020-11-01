CDK Global (CDK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CDK Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDK stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.36. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,982 shares of company stock valued at $88,757. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDK. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

