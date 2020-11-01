Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Celestica from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.02.

CLS opened at $5.87 on Thursday. Celestica has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $757.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.21.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Celestica by 22.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Celestica by 389.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 284,300 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

